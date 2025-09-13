92°
State Police locates missing 6-year-old from Vernon Parish

Saturday, September 13 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PITKIN - Louisiana State Police found a missing six-year-old after issuing a missing child advisory.

The child was found safe, officials said.

