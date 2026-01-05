State Police issues missing child advisory for Lafayette children

LAFAYETTE - Louisiana State Police issued a missing child advisory for two Lafayette children believed to be taken by their non-custodial mother.

3-year-old Zaiyden Savoy and 8-year-old Malachi Senegal were last seen on Monday, December 29, 2025, on Hugh Wallis Road in Lafayette, Louisiana. Detectives believed they are with Casandra Senegal, their non-custodial mother.

Casandra is a black female with brown eyes and black hair who is 5-foot-1 and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Zaiyden is a black male with brown eyes and short black hair. His height and weight are unknown. Malachi is a black male with brown eyes and short black hair. His height and weight are unknown.

Casandra’s mode of transportation is unknown, but she is believed to be in the Lafayette area.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Casandra Senegal, Zaiyden Savoy, or Malachi Senegal should immediately contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-5612 or call 911.