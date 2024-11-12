66°
State Police issue Silver Alert for woman missing from Bossier City

Source: WBRZ
BOSSIER CITY - State Police put out a state-wide Silver Alert for a missing woman in Bossier City. 

LSP said 69-year-old Ruby Williams was discovered missing shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. She suffers from a mental condition that affects her judgement and has a history of getting lost.

Williams is a black female with gray hair and brown eyes who may be wearing a brown wig. She is 5’8” tall and was last seen wearing a black shirt, a sleeveless leopard jacket over a black jacket with green and red stripes near the wrist, black pants, and white shoes. 

Anyone with information can call 911. 

