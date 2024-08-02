State Police issue missing child advisory for 8 year old girl last seen in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS— Louisiana State Police issued a child endangerment alert for an 8-year-old girl last seen in New Orleans believed to have been taken by her non-custodial parent.

Troopers say Alessandra Leonor Bruno was last seen at the Rock-N-Sake Sushi Bar off Fulton Street in New Orleans. Her biological mother, 36-year-old Alejandra Gutierrez is suspected of taking her Wednesday around 7:00 p.m.

Gutierrez is believed to be driving a dark gray 2023 Lexus R350. Troopers say Gutierrez has abducted Bruno before.

Bruno is described as a Hispanic female with hazel eyes and curly brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Gutierrez or Bruno is urged to call the New Orleans Police Department at (504)821-2222.