State Police issue endangered/missing child advisory for two Lafayette children

By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana State Police asked for help finding two missing, possibly endangered, Lafayette children on Wednesday.

LSP said Isabel Aymond, 12, and Grayson Doucet, 13, went missing from their home around 1 a.m. State Police believe they are travelling on foot. 

Aymond is an approximately 5-foot, 98-pound white female with blonde hair and brown eyes. 

Doucet is a white male with blue eyes and blonde hair, standing around 5-feet-5-inches and weighing about 100 pounds. 

Anyone with information on where the two children may be should call the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or call 911. 

