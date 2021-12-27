State Police issue alert for missing child who may be in danger

SLAUGHTER - State Police issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child alert Monday afternoon for a 2-year-old missing from Slaughter.

State Police said the child was last seen with his father, Orin Hollingsworth, on Sunday. The child was reported missing from their home on Maglone Lane.

The child, identified as Carson Jeffery Hollingsworth, is a 2-year-old with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 24” - 30” tall and weighs about 24 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the words “Chilling with my Cousins” and a white and purple Luvs brand diaper. He was not wearing socks or shoes when he was last seen.

The child suffers from a severe medical condition that requires daily medication and is believed to be in imminent danger.

Troopers said the father, Orin Hollingsworth, is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. Hollingsworth is a 35-year-old white male with brown hair, brown eyes and a beard. He is approximately 6’1” tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is possibly driving a 2003 white Chevrolet Tahoe bearing Louisiana license plate 860EIT.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Carson Hollingsworth should immediately contact the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office at 225-683-5459 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.