State Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE - One person is dead Thursday morning after an officer-involved shooting.
Louisiana State Police Detectives were called to the 200 block of Paul Breaux Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after being requested by the Lafayette Police Department to investigate.
One person was transported to a local hospital but later died from their injuries.
Specific details on what led to the deadly shooting have not been released yet.
