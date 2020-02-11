71°
State Police investigate Lafayette Police Department officer involved shooting

Monday, February 10 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE - State Police are investigating a shooting involving two Lafayette Police Officers.

The initial investigation revealed two officers with the Lafayette Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex located in the 1000 block of Kaliste Saloom Road in reference to a disturbance involving a gun.

White at the complex, a person approached the officers and a physical confrontation ensued leading to the person being shot and fatally wounded. 

The officer involved in the incident received non-life threatening injuries and was treated by medical personnel. The person shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

