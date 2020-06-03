State Police investigate fatal crash on I-12 in Hammond

HAMMOND - A 30-year-old driver was killed in an early morning crash on I-12 near Airport Road in Tangipahoa Parish.

Louisiana State Police say Jory W. Thaxton was traveling westbound on I-12 at a high rate of speed in a 2016 Toyota Corolla and eventually rear-ended a 2010 Freightliner 18-wheeler driven by 56-year-old Leon Roland of Phoenix Arizona.

Police say Thaxton sustained severe injuries in the crash and was rushed to a local hospital before being pronounced deceased.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and police say impairment is not suspected.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.