State police identify driver killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 22 in Maurepas
MAUREPAS - One person was killed Wednesday night in a motorcycle crash along Highway 22 in Maurepas.
A spokesperson for the Livingston Parish Fire District No. 9 said the accident happened between the Fire Station and Manny's Bar near Ashton Road around 9 p.m.. Louisiana State Police later Anthony McChesney, 47, died in the crash.
Troopers said McChesney was driving a motorcycle when he left the roadway on his right and hit an embankment, ejecting him from his vehicle.
LSP also said while a helmet was found at the scene, it was unclear whether McChesney was wearing it at the time of the crash.
