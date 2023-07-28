97°
State police identify driver killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 22 in Maurepas

Wednesday, July 26 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

MAUREPAS - One person was killed Wednesday night in a motorcycle crash along Highway 22 in Maurepas. 

A spokesperson for the Livingston Parish Fire District No. 9 said the accident happened between the Fire Station and Manny's Bar near Ashton Road around 9 p.m.. Louisiana State Police later Anthony McChesney, 47, died in the crash. 

Troopers said McChesney was driving a motorcycle when he left the roadway on his right and hit an embankment, ejecting him from his vehicle. 

LSP also said while a helmet was found at the scene, it was unclear whether McChesney was wearing it at the time of the crash. 

