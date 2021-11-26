State Police: Four killed in Lafourche Parish crash on Thanksgiving Day

Lafourche Parish - A Thursday evening crash in Lafourche Parish resulted in four deaths, according to Louisiana State Police.

The tragic Thanksgiving Day wreck occurred on U.S. Highway 90 at the intersection with Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Raceland and took the lives of 54-year-old Barbera Guidry of Wiggins, MS, 35-year-old Catlin Leboeuf of Wiggins, MS, 31-year-old Dustin Moore of Raceland, and 30-year-old Michelle Moore of Raceland.

Police say Guidry, who was driving a 2019 KIA Optima, was stopped on LA Hwy 182 at the intersection with U.S. Hwy 90. At the same time, a 2017 Ford F-250, driven by Dustin Moore, was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90.

For reasons still under investigation, Guidry did not yield to approaching traffic, pulled out into the intersection, and was struck by the Ford.

After the collision, the Ford overturned.

Despite wearing seatbelts, Guidry and the rear passenger of the KIA, Leboeuf, suffered fatal injuries, police say.

Dustin Moore and the front passenger of the Ford, Michelle Moore, were both unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A front passenger in the KIA and rear passenger in the Ford who were wearing seatbelts sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate and were taken to area hospital for treatment.

Police say this tragic crash remains under investigation.