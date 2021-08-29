State police find missing Denham Springs teen safe

UPDATE: Kailee Dartt has been found safe.

DENHAM SPRINGS – State Police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen Thursday in Denham Springs.

Louisiana State Police say Kailee Isabella Dartt, 14, was last seen between 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday near Pecan Creek Subdivision off Dunn Road.

Dartt is described as a white female with short brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She was wearing a blue shirt, gray camouflage cargo shorts, black shoes and was carrying a black bag. She may also go by the nickname “Kai.”

"Law enforcement has reason to believe Kailee Isabella “Kai” Dartt is in immediate danger," State Police say.

Anyone with information about Dartt should immediately contact Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241, Louisiana State Police, or 911.