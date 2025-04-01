State Police announces intensified efforts to 'address violent and organized crime' in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana State Police announced Monday that they have intensified their efforts to "address violent and organized crime" in Baton Rouge.

The notification comes less than a week after Governor Jeff Landry's State of the State address, where he said he wanted to replicate what has been done in New Orleans with "Troop NOLA."

"We've been able to reduce homicides by 50 percent, drive carjackings down tremendously and the list goes on and on. We are getting ready to come to Baton Rouge. Get ready, it's coming," Landry said. "I've been talking to Hillar. I've been talking to Sid. I've been, in fact, it's part of what I was doing a the White House as well, talking to the Department of Justice. We are going to get crime in the city under control."

LSP said that command staff met with leaders from FBI offices in New Orleans and Baton Rouge to strengthen their ongoing collaboration.

"Together, we built on our already strong working relationships, recent successes in New Orleans, and our shared commitment to intelligence-led, constitutional policing. By continuing to align our efforts and strategically combine resources with local, state, and federal partners, we reinforce our collective commitment to safeguarding the communities we serve, a responsibility strengthened through ongoing collaboration and shared purpose," the agency said on social media.