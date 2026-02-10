First hearing in rezoning vote lawsuit against the Ascension Parish Council occurred Tuesday

MODESTE — A judge will soon decide if a lawsuit against the Ascension Parish Council should move forward.

The lawsuit stems from a vote to rezone conservation areas for the RiverPlex MegaPark near Donaldsonville, which will be home to a $5.8 billion Hyundai Steel facility.

The lawsuit was filed by nonprofits Louisiana Bucket Brigade and Rural Roots Louisiana.

During a three-hour preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Judge Steven Tureau heard arguments from attorneys on both sides.

The two nonprofits are accusing the Ascension Parish Council of violating Louisiana’s Open Meetings Law. They said the law requires governing bodies to vote vocally. They claim the rezoning was unlawfully approved by relying on objections over vocal votes.

Attorney Adrian Alpay called this a direct violation of the Louisiana Constitution. He's asking Judge Tureau to restart the voting process.

"We requested that the court enter an order voiding the Aug. 7, 2025, Aug. 21, 2025 and Nov. 1, 2025 votes in question," Alpay said.

Alpay argued the case should move forward because members of organizations live and work in areas directly affected by the rezoning and are concerned about potential pollution and long-term impacts from industrial expansion.

Defense attorneys for Ascension Parish argued that the council acted in accordance with parish law and that there is no legal basis for the lawsuit. The defense also argued that there is evidence that the proposed industry would be harmful to the environment or the economy.

Judge Tureau said he will rule by next Friday, Feb. 20, on whether the case will move forward or be dismissed.

Alpay said if the case is dismissed, they will appeal that decision. Attorneys for the Parish Council declined to comment after the hearing.