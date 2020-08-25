90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State offices closed Wednesday, Thursday as gulf coast braces for Hurricane Laura

1 hour 29 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, August 25 2020 Aug 25, 2020 August 25, 2020 12:02 PM August 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana will be closing government offices statewide as it prepares for the potential impacts of Hurricane Laura.

The state made the announcement Tuesday, saying those offices will be reduced to essential personnel only.

The gulf coast is expected to begin seeing the effects of Laura Wednesday and into Thursday. Read the latest on the storm here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days