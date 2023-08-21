95°
State of the Schools address postponed - Rescheduled date TBA

4 hours 28 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, August 21 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The State of the Schools Address with East Baton Rouge Parish School System Superintendent Sito Narcisse has been postponed, according to the EBRPSS website.

The address was scheduled to take place Monday evening but was announced to be postponed. 

All EBR classes were canceled Monday due to a bus driver sick-out. Friday, 196 of the school system's 375 bus drivers called out sick. Officials are adamant classes will resume Tuesday, but the EBRPSS website promised a definitive update by Monday evening at 6 p.m..

A rescheduled date and time for the State of the Schools Address was not immediately announced. 

