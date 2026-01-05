State leaders say no changes to maps as SCOTUS silence continues in Louisiana v. Callais

BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the spring election, Louisiana lawmakers switched the state to a closed-party primary system, meaning party members will vote only in their own primaries.

With the U.S. Supreme Court yet to issue a decision on new maps for Louisiana's U.S. House elections, state election officials are proceeding with the current maps as election dates approach.

Late last year, state lawmakers held a special legislative session, pushing back election dates, in anticipation of an answer in Louisiana v. Callais. The Supreme Court case challenges a congressional map lawmakers drew in 2024, creating Louisiana's second majority-minority U.S. House district.

"This has always been known that the Supreme Court had no definitive date for when they were going to release their decision," Dadrius Lanus with the state Democratic party said.

Lanus calls October's special legislative session a waste of taxpayer dollars.

"This administration deserves to give answers to the people of Louisiana, and it seems like they're more concerned with what's happening in Greenland," Lanus said, referring to Gov. Landry's appointment as the special envoy to Greenland.

Monday, Secretary of State Nancy Landry said that for the upcoming elections, her office would continue using the 2024 map.

"I suppose there is some scenario where we wouldn't be able to, but there are an infinite number of scenarios, and I don't want to speculate," Landry said.

Another change for voters decides which ballot they will pick up during primary elections. Registered Democrats or Republicans will only be allowed to vote in their registered party's primary. Those registered with "no party" will choose a specific party's ballot.