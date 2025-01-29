State gives DOTD additional $3M for litter cleanup along interstates

BATON ROUGE - State lawmakers have awarded the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development an additional $3 million to continue their effort to clean up areas alongside interstates.

DOTD said the new funding will add to the millions of dollars that the department already spends to keep the medians cleared. In 2024, DOTD spent $13.6M for litter pickup along interstates.

Along with trash cleanup, the money will be used to pay for grass cutting services along Interstates 10, 12, 20, 110 and 610.