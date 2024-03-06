State Fire Marshal reminds residents to change your clocks, change your batteries

Daylight Savings Time happens this weekend—we'll be springing forward and setting our clocks an hour ahead Sunday at 2 a.m..

State Fire Marshal chief Bryan Adams is also encouraging Louisianans to use this time to check the status of the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

"The practice of changing your smoke and CO alarm batteries when you change your clocks should be second nature to all of us," Adams said in a statement Wednesday.

When changing the batteries in these devices, it is also important to note the age of the devices themselves. If the alarms are over 10 years old, the State Fire Marshal suggests upgrading to 10-year, sealed battery alarms that do not require battery replacements through their lifetime.