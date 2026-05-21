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Two teenagers rescued after kayak overturns around Frenchtown Road area

2 hours 19 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, May 21 2026 May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 6:19 PM May 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CENTRAL - Two teenagers were rescued after their kayak hit a tree and overturned at a creek by Frenchtown Road, officials on the scene told WBRZ.

The Central Fire Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office alongside the EBRSO Maritime Division and EBRSO Air One, all responded. The kayak flipped over in Beaver Bayou.

Officials said after the kayak flipped, the teens were able to swim to land and call with a phone one of them had. First responders were able to send out a drone and find the two within minutes.

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