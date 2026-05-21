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Louisiana State Police cancel Level II after missing 3-year-old found safe
ST. MARTINVILLE — Louisiana State Police canceled a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a 3-year-old from St. Martinville after she was found safe.
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The child was last seen with her non-custodial mother around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. LSP said at 7:14 she had been found safe.
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