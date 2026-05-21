Louisiana House committee OKs amendment making changes to proposed congressional map

BATON ROUGE — A Louisiana House of Representatives committee on Thursday voted to pass an amendment that makes small changes to a proposed bill redrawing the state's congressional districts.

If passed, the bill, SB 121, would create a congressional map with five Republican-leaning districts, leaving only one Democrat-majority district. The bill has already been approved by the state Senate.

The amended map would look like this:

The amendment, proposed by Rep. Dixon McMakin and approved by the House and Governmental Affairs Committee, adjusts the map to move Morehouse, Lincoln and Jackson parishes into District 4, while keeping all of Grant and Calcasieu parishes in one district. The map also divides Tangipahoa into two districts, while the previous version of the map had the parish in three.

A few other changes were made to Pointe Coupee Parish, per the amendment.

The committee will continue to hear testimony on the bill throughout the day on Thursday before voting on the amended bill. If approved, the bill will then be voted on by the full House on the House floor.