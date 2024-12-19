State Fire Marshal distributes alarms to local departments, offers home heating safety tips ahead of holidays

BATON ROUGE - Thursday morning, the State Fire Marshal Bryan Adams distributed fire alarms to local departments so they could be installed for homeowners who don't have one.

Adams also spoke to the media about home heating safety tips with the holidays right around the corner. Improper or unsafe heating can lead to devastating fires, and without a working fire alarm, it could be too late before you're aware of the danger.