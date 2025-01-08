State Fire Marshal: 11 dead from fires since the new year began

BATON ROUGE — Across the state, 11 people have died in fatal fires since the new year started, the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office said Wednesday.

Eight fatal fires have been reported since Jan. 1.

Four people died in an overnight Winnsboro fire on Jan. 7.

The other fire deaths were all single fatalities, including two dead in Abbeville on Jan. 7 and Jan. 2, respectively. Others died in Church Point on Jan. 2, New Orleans on Jan. 4, Shreveport on Jan. 7, Hineston on Jan. 8 and another in Shreveport on Jan. 8.

"Louisiana, we have to take all fire dangers seriously and act as if it can happen to every one of us, at any time, because it can," State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan J. Adams said.