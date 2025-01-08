43°
State Fire Marshal: 11 dead from fires since the new year began

2 hours 27 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, January 08 2025 Jan 8, 2025 January 08, 2025 3:10 PM January 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Across the state, 11 people have died in fatal fires since the new year started, the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office said Wednesday.

Eight fatal fires have been reported since Jan. 1. 

Four people died in an overnight Winnsboro fire on Jan. 7. 

The other fire deaths were all single fatalities, including two dead in Abbeville on Jan. 7 and Jan. 2, respectively. Others  died in Church Point on Jan. 2, New Orleans on Jan. 4, Shreveport on Jan. 7, Hineston on Jan. 8 and another in Shreveport on Jan. 8.

"Louisiana, we have to take all fire dangers seriously and act as if it can happen to every one of us, at any time, because it can," State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan J. Adams said.

