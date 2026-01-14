California governor denies extradition request for La. indicted doctor accused of mailing abortion drugs

BATON ROUGE - California Governor Gavin Newsom said on social media that he was denying Louisiana's extradition request for a California doctor who has been indicted in Louisiana for allegedly mailing abortion drugs to the state.

Remy Coeytaux is accused of violating Louisiana's criminal abortion law by means of abortion-inducing drugs in St. Tammany Parish. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry posted on social media earlier Tuesday saying he was signing the extradition paperwork requested by Attorney General Liz Murrill.

California Gov. Newsom responded around 4:21 p.m. on Wednesday, saying "Louisiana's request is denied."

Louisiana's request is denied. https://t.co/pX9A5obW4d — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 14, 2026

Murrill responded, calling Newsom's decision "appalling" and saying he was protecting "an individual from being held accountable for illegal, medically unethical, and dangerous conduct that led to a woman being coerced into terminating the life of her unborn child."

Murrill testified in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Wednesday at 9 a.m. on "the dangers of mail-order abortion drugs." Coeytaux's case will be prosecuted by District Attorney Collins Sims in the 22nd JDC, Murrill said.

In court filings, Rosalie Markezich says her boyfriend at the time used her email address to order drugs from Coeytaux and sent her $150, which she forwarded to Coeytaux. She said she had no other contact with the doctor.

She said she did not want to take the pills but felt forced to and said in the filing that “the trauma of my chemical abortion still haunts me” and that it would not have happened if telehealth prescriptions for the drug were off limits.