Stash of fentanyl pills, cash seized during arrest Mardi Gras weekend in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Troopers seized hundreds of fentanyl pills and thousands of dollars during Mardi Gras festivities in the French Quarter Saturday night.

State Police said troopers patrolling the area made an arrest and found the person had more than 200 fentanyl pills, a gun, $4,200 in cash, other narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

No more details about the arrest were released.