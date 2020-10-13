Start time for LSU-Florida game delayed Saturday

GAINESVILLE - LSU's match-up with the Gators will start a little later than originally planned.

The SEC announced Tuesday that the game will still be held Saturday, but kickoff is now scheduled for 3 p.m. CT at Florida. The game will still air on ESPN.

FB GAME TIME CHANGE: The LSU at Florida football game Saturday in Gainesville will start at 4 pm ET/3 pm CT. The game was originally scheduled for 3:30 ET/2:30 CT. The game will still be televised by ESPN. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 13, 2020

There was no explicit reason given for the delay Tuesday.