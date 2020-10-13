85°
Start time for LSU-Florida game delayed Saturday

4 hours 6 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 October 13, 2020 10:22 AM October 13, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GAINESVILLE - LSU's match-up with the Gators will start a little later than originally planned.

The SEC announced Tuesday that the game will still be held Saturday, but kickoff is now scheduled for 3 p.m. CT at Florida. The game will still air on ESPN.

There was no explicit reason given for the delay Tuesday.

