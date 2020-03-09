Latest Weather Blog
Star Wars and Game of Thrones actor, Max von Sydow dies at 90
Max von Sydow, the Swedish actor who starred in The Exorcist and later earned roles Game of Thrones, passed away Sunday morning.
Representatives of his management team, at Diamond Management announced the news Monday, saying, " "it is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max."
Sydow was also known for his roles in The Seventh Seal and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
He was 90 years old.
Von Sydow's career was more diverse and impactful than any actor imaginable. He worked with Bergman, Huston, Scorsese, Lynch, Allen, and Spielberg, and acted in films as varied as The Seventh Seal, Escape To Victory, and Hannah & Her Sisters. A gigantic loss. #maxvonsydow https://t.co/IxE3umeoFC— Hani Farsi (@HaniSFarsi) March 9, 2020
