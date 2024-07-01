St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Deputies looking for suspect in Covington armed robbery

COVINGTON— The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint while using an ATM in Covington Friday night.

Deputies say the suspect, described as a black male in dark clothes wearing a mask, approached the victim just before 10 p.m. outside a bank along Highway 21. He demanded money from the victim before leaving in a dark colored sedan.

Investigators believe the crime is connected to similar armed robberies at ATMs around the Mandeville area last week.

The Sheriff's Office says they are working to get video from the area.