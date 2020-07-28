St. Tammany Parish delays start of school to September

St. Tammany Parish school officials announced Tuesday that classes would not be starting until after Labor Day, in-person or otherwise.

According to a statement from the school system, the 2020 school year will begin Sep. 8 with staggered return. One fourth of students will attend classes on campus each day based on the first letter of their last names.

The statement says the regular school schedule will begin Sep. 14 with "whether it is distance learning, hybrid, or in-person at that time." The first day of school was initially planned for Aug. 17.

You can view the revised academic calendar here.