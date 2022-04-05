St. Tammany man abandons crashed vehicle, enters wrong home, falls asleep

ST. TAMMANY - A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he allegedly entered the wrong house and fell asleep following a car accident.

St. Tammany Police arrived at a Mandeville neighborhood after they received a call notifying them about an abandoned wrecked vehicle near the entrance of the subdivision. The vehicle was heavily damaged and unoccupied.

Police located the driver, 44-year-old Stephen Carlin, after receiving a call from another resident of the neighborhood reporting that an unknown man had entered her home and was sleeping in one of her bedrooms.

Carlin appeared to be "heavily intoxicated" when deputies woke him. He was booked into the St. Tammany Correctional Center on charges of Careless Operation, Failure to Report a Crash and Unauthorized Entry.

He was released on a $4,000 bond.