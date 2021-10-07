84°
St. Rose resident succumbs to injuries sustained in Oct. 1 crash
ST. ROSE - A St. Rose resident passed away Tuesday while being treated for injuries sustained in an October 1 crash.
According to Louisiana State Police, 85-year-old Pat Kennedy was injured when the Ford F-150 she was driving along LA Hwy 48 ran off road and into a ditch before crashing into a tree.
Police say Kennedy was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered severe injuries.
She was rushed to a local hospital for treatment and succumbed to her injuries Tuesday.
The tragic crash remains under investigation at this time, police say.
