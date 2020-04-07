St. Rose man killed in St. Charles Parish crash

ST. ROSE - A Monday morning crash resulted in the death of a 68-year-old St. Rose resident.

Louisiana State Police were called to the scene of the crash on LA 48 near Ponderosa Road shortly after 5 a.m., where they found that Allen Morton had been killed.

Police say Morton had been traveling westbound on LA 48 in a 2008 Isuzu Ascender when he swerved off-road and hit a utility pole.

The impact resulted in a fatal injury and police say Morton was pronounced dead on the scene.

Though impairment is not suspected, as per procedure, a toxicology sample was taken and its results are pending.

Police say Morton may have suffered from a pre-existing health condition and this may have been a factor in the incident.

The tragic crash remains under investigation.