St. Patrick's Episcopal Church hosts annual Novemberfest in Zachary

ZACHARY - Families and friends gathered for food, fun and worship at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church's annual Novemberfest on Saturday.

The event is a part of the church's mission to connect with the community.

"Part of our ministry here at St. Patrick's is that we educate, but we also are called to serve the community. This is our way to open up our campus and to let people know about what we have here," St. Patrick's Episcopal Church Rector Audra Ryes said.

Families enjoyed food, crafts, games and live entertainment at the annual event, as well as local vendors and a classic car show.