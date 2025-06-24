88°
St. Mary Parish teacher arrested, resigns after allegedly having relationship with former student

Tuesday, June 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY — A St. Mary Parish teacher was arrested Tuesday after allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

Katherine Ramerez Alberado, 30, was placed on leave and later resigned after the Morgan City Police Department learned about the relationship.

The former student, a minor at the time of the relationship, reported it to the school board, deputies said. This was later corroborated by an investigation.

Alberado was booked on prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student, as well as indecent behavior with juveniles.

