60°
Latest Weather Blog
Skull and Bones Gang wakes up New Orleans for Mardi Gras
NEW ORLEANS - The Treme neighborhood was awoken by the Skull and Bones Gang on Tuesday morning, signaling the official start to Mardi Gras Day.
The people, dressed as skeletons, walked out of the I Am That I Am Church to a crowd of more than a hundred revelers waiting in the dark to see the century-old tradition.
The Skull and Bones Gang chants "You next!" and sings as they walk through the neighborhood.
Trending News
Their costumes are a homage to the ancestors that came before, and a reminder that revelers are mortal and do not have everlasting life.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR dance teams shine in debuts at Krewe of Shenandoah Parade
-
New Roads Mardi Gras kicking off at 10 a.m. - Everything you...
-
Krewe of Zulu getting ready to roll through the streets of New...
-
Skull and Bones Gang wakes up New Orleans for Mardi Gras
-
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, who led the Civil Rights Movement for decades...
Sports Video
-
LSU to wear jersey patch sponsored by Australian oil and gas company...
-
No. 6 LSU Women's Basketball loses to No. 3 South Carolina 79-72
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale