60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Skull and Bones Gang wakes up New Orleans for Mardi Gras

2 hours 50 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, February 17 2026 Feb 17, 2026 February 17, 2026 6:19 AM February 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The Treme neighborhood was awoken by the Skull and Bones Gang on Tuesday morning, signaling the official start to Mardi Gras Day. 

The people, dressed as skeletons, walked out of the I Am That I Am Church to a crowd of more than a hundred revelers waiting in the dark to see the century-old tradition. 

The Skull and Bones Gang chants "You next!" and sings as they walk through the neighborhood. 

Trending News

Their costumes are a homage to the ancestors that came before, and a reminder that revelers are mortal and do not have everlasting life. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days