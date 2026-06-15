St. Mary Parish corrections deputy fired, arrested after allegedly smuggling contraband into jail

BAYOU VISTA — A St. Mary Parish corrections deputy is facing multiple charges after an investigation found he was bringing contraband into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Earnest Ladday, 49, was arrested Monday on 13 counts of entering contraband and nine counts of malfeasance. His employment with the SMPSO was terminated upon his arrest.

The investigation started in June after detectives were tipped off that packages of illegal contraband were being brought into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center by a corrections deputy.

SMPSO Investigators say they found digital evidence that Ladday was bringing contraband into the facility. Detectives also identified people outside the jail who were cooperating with Ladday to fulfill requests from inmates.

Deputies say Amber Stratton, 32, and Kenneth Rollins, 31, were identified as outside individuals working with Ladday to deliver the items. Both were arrested Monday for introduction of contraband.

Detectives also arrested several inmates accused of taking or requesting contraband from Ladday, Stratton and Rollins.

Christian Druilhet, 27, was arrested for possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and entering contraband into a penal institution. Elliot Broussard III, 62, was arrested for possession of synthetic marijuana and on a warrant for entering contraband into a penal institution.

Brennan Tatum, 29, Courtlin Carter, 37, Christopher Woods, 34 and Rodrick Hunter, 34, were each arrested for entering contraband into a penal institution. Hunter faced four counts of that charge.

Jamari Tillman, 22, was arrested on a warrant for entering contraband into a penal institution, possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Druilhet, Broussard, Tatum, Carter, Woods, Hunter and Tillman all remain incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

"It's never a good day when we arrest one of our own, but the law is strongest when it applies to everyone, including my deputies," St. Mary Parish Sheriff Gary Driskell said. "Integrity matters, especially when one wears the uniform. I would like to commend the efforts and due diligence of the detectives working this case."

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are pending, SMPSO said.