89°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Mary extends flood advisory to Friday evening as Tropical Storm Alberto encroaches
MORGAN CITY — St. Mary Parish's coastal flood advisory has been extended into Friday evening, the parish's Office of Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security said.
The advisory was put in place due to Tropical Storm Alberto forming in the Gulf of Mexico and is set to last until 7 p.m. Friday. Alberto has already caused at least three deaths in Texas and Mexico.
Trending News
Locally, Ascension and Livingston parishes have closed their waterways to public use until further notice because of Alberto.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
No injuries reported after car runs into front of animal hospital
-
Livingston Parish announces waterways will be closed starting tomorrow following Tropical Storm...
-
Landry signs law making Louisiana first in nation to require Ten Commandments...
-
Our City, Our Problem: Domestic Violence
-
Three men from Texas arrested for illegally possessing alligator in New Orleans