St. Mary extends flood advisory to Friday evening as Tropical Storm Alberto encroaches

By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY — St. Mary Parish's coastal flood advisory has been extended into Friday evening, the parish's Office of Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security said.

The advisory was put in place due to Tropical Storm Alberto forming in the Gulf of Mexico and is set to last until 7 p.m. Friday. Alberto has already caused at least three deaths in Texas and Mexico.

Locally, Ascension and Livingston parishes have closed their waterways to public use until further notice because of Alberto.

