St. Mary deputies looking for runaway 15-year-old

Tuesday, June 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

FOUR CORNERS - St. Mary Parish deputies are looking for a runaway 15-year-old, officials said.

Yovany Mitchell Gomez-Ramos, 15, was last seen Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. He was wearing grey shorts and a light blue shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 337-828-1960.

