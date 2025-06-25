79°
St. Mary deputies looking for runaway 15-year-old
FOUR CORNERS - St. Mary Parish deputies are looking for a runaway 15-year-old, officials said.
Yovany Mitchell Gomez-Ramos, 15, was last seen Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. He was wearing grey shorts and a light blue shirt.
Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 337-828-1960.
