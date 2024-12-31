79°
St. Martin Parish deputies investigating human remains found in wooded area
ST. MARTINVILLE — Deputies in St. Martin Parish are investigating human remains found in a wooded area in St. Martinville.
The human remains were found off of Banker Road on Monday, deputies said.
Deputies verified the findings as human remains and are currently working with outside authorities to determine the identity of the body. Further information will be released once the outside investigation is completed, deputies said.
