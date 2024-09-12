71°
St. James Parish sees downed restaurant signs, power lines after Francine's arrival

Thursday, September 12 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

CONVENT - St. James Parish warned its residents of downed power lines and trees, as well as reports of high water still lingering from Wednesday night's Francine impact. 

As of 3:30 a.m., the parish was experiencing 4,677 power outages, approximately 47% of its residents. Parish officials reported several road closures and high water Wednesday night but it was unclear how many of those warnings were still in effect. 

Note: The below Facebook post was posted Wednesday night shortly before 8 p.m..

