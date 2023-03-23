68°
St. James Parish School System hosting Health and Wellness Fair Thursday
LUTCHER - The St. James Parish School System is hosting a Health and Wellness Fair Thursday, offering several classes and information about various physical and mental health topics.
The fair is being held at the St. James Public Relations Building from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will offer information on hygiene health, fitness, mental health, and several other topics as well as free health screenings.
The fair is open to the public and admission is free.
