St. Helena police jury president arrested on malfeasance, bribery charges

By: WBRZ Staff

GREENSBURG - The head of St. Helena Parish's police jury was arrested Monday.

Frank Johnson, who's served as the police jury president since 2020, was booked into the parish jail Monday. The Louisiana Attorney General's Office said his charges included public bribery and malfeasance. 

No other details on the allegations against Johnson were immediately available. 

