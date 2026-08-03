St. Helena Parish School District kicks off 2026 school year

GREENSBURG — The St. Helena Public School District kicked off the new school year with students and a new principal walking through the doors for the first time.

Eighth grader Alaysia Baker was among the early risers heading back to class.

"I was too ready! I brushed my teeth at two in the morning," Baker said.

It was also a first day of school for Jason Saint Pierre, who became the newest principal in the St. Helena School District.

"I want to grow as a principal. I want them to grow as students, and when you hit a speed bump, slowly go over it and move on," St. Pierre said.

As principal of the St. Helena College and Career Academy, Saint Pierre said he wants to give students real-world experience before they graduate.

"Whether you're going to college or straight to the workforce, we wanna provide great opportunities for those students and see them grow prior to graduating high school," Saint Pierre said.