Latest Weather Blog
St. Helena Parish School District announces new partnership to provide free ACT preparation to students
BATON ROUGE — St. Helena Parish School District on Monday announced a new partnership with Top Tutors for Us to provide free ACT preparation to students in the district.
Top Tutors for Us, founded by Louisiana native Angelica Harris, who developed her own test prep system after raising her ACT score from 16 to 32, will provide academic skill-building and ACT preparation to students at St. Helena College and Career Academy.
"Our goal is to ensure every student has access to the tools and support they need to succeed beyond high school,” Director of Special Programs and Initiatives at St. Helena Parish School District Shiyecca Singleton said.
The education company connects students with relatable tutors and mentors at top universities to improve college readiness, ACT and SAT performance and scholarship access.
Trending News
“The additional academic support and mentorship provided by Top Tutors for Us will help our students strengthen test performance, build confidence, and see college as an attainable next step," Singleton said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Sinners' takes top prize at Actor Awards, setting up Oscar showdown with...
-
Central Command: 4th US service member dies during war with Iran
-
Ochsner's Sports Medicine team works to keep Baton Rouge moving with non-surgical...
-
2une In Previews: La. Right to Life hosting inaugural Baton Rouge gala...
-
Southern Jaguars Softball hosts free clinic
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman