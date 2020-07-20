St. Helena Parish releases plans for reopening schools

ST. HELENA PARISH - The St. Helena Parish School District is giving parents the option to either have their children work virtually from home full-time or attend school every other week.

The St. Helena Parish School District posted the 2020-21 school year re-opening plan on their website Monday.

Parents have been given the option to select either full-time eLearning, where students will work from home virtually during the school day, or choose the blended model in which students will attend school on a week-to-week ratio.

In the Blended Model (Black and Gold Week) students will be broken into two groups. Students in one group will attend school during week 1, while students in the second group will attend school during week 2, this schedule will rotate throughout the school year. Siblings will be in the same group so they can attend school together during the same week.

Out of 57 teachers 32 preferred the eLearning Model, 19 selected the blended model, and 6 wanted normal operations(full-time face-to-face instruction).

In order to have your child in the eLearning Model click here to register them. Students must be registered by August 7.

For optimum learning for exceptional students (individuals with an IEP), they will be allowed to report to school every day. Gifted and talented students are not included.

The first week of the school year will follow this schedule:

Day SHELC SHATA SHCCA Monday, August 3 PreK 3rd Grade 7th Grade Tuesday, August 4 Kindergarten 4th Grade 8th Grade Wednesday, August 5 1st Grade 5th Grade 9th/10th Grade Thursday, August 6 2nd Grade 6th Grade 11th/12th Grade Friday, August 7 eLearning eLearning eLearning

For more details on the 2020-21 plan click here.

The video above is from the simulation of a school day, that shows how the school district will combat COVID-19 during the year.