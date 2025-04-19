83°
St. Helena Parish Jail inmate found dead in cell
GREENSBURG — A 40-year-old St. Helena Parish inmate was found dead in his cell early Saturday morning.
Deputies said the man was found dead at the St. Helena Parish Jail shortly after midnight. While an investigation is underway into his death, they said it appears to have been a medical episode.
"I have asked other agencies to assist in the investigation," Sheriff Clay Chutz said.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the sheriff said.
