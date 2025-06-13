86°
St. Helena Parish jail inmate dies of fentanyl overdose; 11 arrested, two inmates booked for murder

Friday, June 13 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GREENSBURG - Eleven people, including ten inmates, were arrested the fentanyl overdose death of an inmate in St. Helena Parish Jail in April.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said Rogers B. Vernon, 40, died after a medical emergency as a result of a fentanyl overdose April 19. Deputies said that drugs were introduced into the facility through other inmates. What followed was 11 arrests.

Brandon Burge and Tilman Myles, two of the inmates, were booked on second-degree murder and introduction to contraband charges. Linda Smith, a civilian, was booked on conspiracy to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances and contraband charges.

The other eight inmates, who were all booked on conspiracy to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances and  contraband charges, included Gregory Bell, Benjamin Brumfield, Albert Cecchi, Lance Griffith, David Schmitt, Frank Solomon, Gabriel Thomas and Eric Williams.

