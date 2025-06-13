Latest Weather Blog
St. Helena Parish jail inmate dies of fentanyl overdose; 11 arrested, two inmates booked for murder
GREENSBURG - Eleven people, including ten inmates, were arrested the fentanyl overdose death of an inmate in St. Helena Parish Jail in April.
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said Rogers B. Vernon, 40, died after a medical emergency as a result of a fentanyl overdose April 19. Deputies said that drugs were introduced into the facility through other inmates. What followed was 11 arrests.
Brandon Burge and Tilman Myles, two of the inmates, were booked on second-degree murder and introduction to contraband charges. Linda Smith, a civilian, was booked on conspiracy to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances and contraband charges.
Trending News
The other eight inmates, who were all booked on conspiracy to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances and contraband charges, included Gregory Bell, Benjamin Brumfield, Albert Cecchi, Lance Griffith, David Schmitt, Frank Solomon, Gabriel Thomas and Eric Williams.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man accused of 2024 armed robbery, home invasion, attempted burglary booked into...
-
Omaha sportsbooks, casinos expecting big business as Tigers fans arrive for College...
-
BRPD: Baton Rouge man tied to Bleedas gang accused of auto theft,...
-
Livingston deputies arrest man accused of distributing sexually explicit videos of children...
-
Councilwoman hopes eighth annual Pedaling for Peace event brings community together against...
Sports Video
-
Omaha sportsbooks, casinos expecting big business as Tigers fans arrive for College...
-
New Orleans Saints announce they will return to California for part of...
-
LSU baseball prepares for the College World Series in Omaha
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU plays its last game in the old Alex Box...
-
Tiger fans cheer on LSU baseball as they head to Omaha for...