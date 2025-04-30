80°
St. Helena Parish deputy, jailer arrested for malfeasance after contraband brought into jail
GREENSBURG - A St. Helena Parish deputy and jailer was terminated and arrested after he allegedly brought in contraband into the jail, according to officials.
Gregory Goods, 56, worked at the jail since April 2024. Officials said he brought in cigarettes, drugs and cell phone cards into the jail. He was fired and arrested, officials said.
Goods was booked for malfeasance in office, contraband taking to and from penal institutions and distribution/possession of schedule one drugs with intent to distribute.
This is an ongoing investigation with more charges possible.
