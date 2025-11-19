73°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Helena deputies: One dead, one arrested following Amite homicide investigation
AMITE - A 78-year-old man was killed and another man was arrested, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they investigated the homicide of William Thomas Sharp, 78, on Tuesday.
Trending News
Shane Travis, 24, was booked for first-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern Ag Center holds Harvest Community Festival at Park Ridge Achievement Academy
-
Louisiana man sentenced to decade in prison, ordered to pay $183K after...
-
WATCH: Generator thieves caught on camera in Prairieville, deputies ask for help...
-
Baton Rouge man convicted on drug and gun charges sentenced to 15...
-
Gonzales Police make arrest in fatal Tuesday night shooting
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball picks up first win in home opener
-
LSU men's basketball tops Alcorn State after second half adjustments
-
LSU soccer shooting for second round win at NCAA Tournament
-
Southeastern Lions football readies for River Bell Classic
-
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on...